Calls to ‘mass report’ altered video where Robredo’s supporters are chanting rival’s name

A falsified video of a 2022 presidential candidate at a campaign rally was made to appear the supporters were chanting another bet’s name.

A Reddit user on Wednesday shared that Facebook page “Marcos History” uploaded a video of Vice President Leni Robredo holding a placard and showing it to people who attended the sortie.

The video was taken in Kidapawan City, one of the areas visited by the vice president to campaign earlier this month.

“LENI ROBREDO Grand Rally BBM sinisigaw…” the Facebook page wrote as a caption.

It showed the video, which was uploaded on TikTok, where Robredo was seen showing a placard and letting her supporters read it.

“Shout out sa pamilya kong BBM!!” it reads.

“BBM” refers to another presidential hopeful, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Voices chanting the former senator’s initials could be heard in the video when Robredo held the placard.

“In-edit nila ‘yung audio para magmukhang nag-chant sila ng BBM… t**g ina kitang-kita pa ‘yung KineMaster,” the Reddit user who shared the video on the discussion website said.

KineMaster is a video editing software. Its logo watermark was spotted on the upper right side of the video that showed Robredo.

Some supporters then urged other online users to “mass report” the edited video as it is misleading.

“Oks, let’s report,” a Redditor said in the comments.

“Okiii report time,” another Reddit user wrote.

“Report this to the fact-checkers,” a different Redditor said.

As of this writing, the video has already been tagged by Facebook as “altered.”

“Independent fact-checks say this information could mislead people,” the notice said.

The “See Why” option leads to an article by VERA Files, one of the fact-checking entities Facebook has partnered with for its fact-checking program.

“The crowd was not shouting Marcos’ name but was screaming as Robredo held up the poster. The audio of a crowd chanting ‘BBM’ was just inserted into the video,” the report said.

“Believing the video is real, some netizens thanked Robredo for endorsing Marcos while some criticized the FB pages for publishing an edited video,” it added.

During the campaign sortie, Robredo did raise a placard with the text but instead of chanting her rival’s name, her supporters were just screaming to support her.

“In it, Robredo said she will remain quiet and let the placard speak for itself, much to the delight of the crowd,” VERA Files reported.

A news outlet uploaded a video of the actual campaign on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the edited clip, which has not yet been taken down, was viewed 239,000 times. It received 5,500 reactions, 1,100 comments and over 3,200 shares on Facebook amid the “altered video” tag.

The “Marcos History” page touts itself as “a fact page for Marcos’ good deeds.”

It has 54,529 likes and 157,607 followers.