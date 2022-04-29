Is Apl.de.Ap endorsing a Philippine presidential candidate?

Philippine-born rapper Apl.de.Ap responded to claims that he is endorsing a candidate in the country’s 2022 elections.

A Facebook page on Thursday shared a supposed screenshot of a page featuring the Filipino-American artist’s picture which claimed that he is “for BBM,” referring to the initials of presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

There are also videos with captions such as “Apl DE Ap of BLACK EYED PEAS support Bbm” and “international artist support BBM Apl de Ap yarn.”

The page said that the videos featured an impersonator of the rapper and not Apl.de.Ap himself.

The rapper has a known impersonator named Christopher Cadinong of Caloocan City, who joined “It’s Showtime’s” Kalokalike segment in 2015.

Apl.de.Ap saw the social media posts and responded with three facepalm emojis on the page that made him aware of the claims.

His comment has earned 6,600 laughing reactions as of this writing.

A Twitter user also tagged the rapper upon learning of a list claiming certain celebrities are supposedly endorsing Marcos and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Apl.de.Ap’s name was included.

“I hope @apldeap can confirm his inclusion,” another Twitter user said in the thread.

“Country over party. Not endorsing any candidate,” the rapper responded to a tweet on Thursday.

Country over party. Not endorsing any candidate — apl.de.ap (@apldeap) April 28, 2022

The elections in the Philippines will be held on May 9, 2022.

Marcos is running for the presidency against former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, labor leader Leody De Guzman, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, businessman Faisal Mangondato, physician Jose Montemayor, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Duterte-Carpio, on the other hand, is gunning for the vice-presidency against Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), former congressman Walden Bello, radio commentator Rizalito David, economist Manny SD Lopez, physician Willie Ong, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, lawyer Carlos Serapio, and Senate President Tito Sotto III.