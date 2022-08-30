False: Posts claiming Leni Robredo visited DSWD without notice

CLAIM: A Twitter user claimed that former Vice President Leni Robredo visited the Department of Social Welfare and Development without notice.

“Credit to @MacLopez769. Ok, so here is the supposed back story of the MADUMB visit to DSWD, as relayed by sources from DSWD mismo na super dismayed dito sa incident,” the Twitter user claimed.

“It appears that MADUMB sashayed into the DSWD unannounced and without [an] appointment!” the online added.

The Twitter user is alluding to Angat Buhay chairperson Robredo, who visited DSWD central office on Friday, August 26 to extend help in the calamity and natural disasters program.

READ: Robredo, Angat Buhay NGO officials visit DSWD to extend help in programs

The online user also insinuated that Robredo barged into the office of DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo, which caught him “off guard and cornered.”

She also claimed that Robredo brought with her a photographer.

“Grabe, is she really this thick-faced and so brazen? As in walang appointment? Kapalmuks talaga,” the Twitter user added.

RATING: The claims against Robredo are false.

FACTS:

Robredo visited the office of Tulfo after writing a formal letter requesting a courtesy visit.

The DSWD’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Office of the Secretary Concerns coordinated with the former vice president and gave them a schedule, Robredo said.

She also dismissed the claim that she was accompanied by a photographer noting that she went there with Angat Buhay Executive Director Raffy Magno.

“The only photographer present was the DSWD photographer. We just shared Sec Erwin Tulfo’s Facebook post,” Robredo said, calling to stop spreading fake news.

During Robredo’s visit to DSWD, ABS-CBN news reporter Jervis Manahan was also present.

Manahan said that they were informed by a source that Robredo would be visiting the office but not for media coverage, dismissing the claim that the Angat Buhay chair barged into the DSWD.

The journalist said that the media only confirmed the courtesy call when Tulfo posted photos with Robredo on his Facebook page.

“The courtesy call happened in the Secretary’s office on the building’s third floor,” the Manahan noted.

“Some students claimed to have seen former VP Robredo, and some got excited for a chance to see her, but it seemed they used the exit at the back of the building,” he continued.

The students were there for the agency’s education assistance program.

READ: How accessible to the poor is DSWD’s online education registration?

“The courtesy call was scheduled and without fanfare,” he said.

Why it matters

The Twitter user, which claimed that Robredo went to the DSWD office without notice, has over 1,523 followers.

The Twitter thread with false claims has also earned 70 retweets and more than 300 likes.

Aside from this, the online user has also previously shared news with false news on her Twitter account.

