Fake quote of Yen Santos apologizing to LJ Reyes goes viral

Did actress Yen Santos post an apology for actress LJ Reyes?

A Facebook user on Wednesday reposted a photo of what appeared to be a post of the actress from the X (formerly Twitter) platform on May 27 with the username @ysantos. The post reads:

“Totoo pala talaga ‘yung kasabihan na kung ano ‘yung ginawa niya sa asawa niya dati, kayang-kaya din niyang gawin sa’yo. I thought nagbago na siya. Hindi pa pala. I know it’s too late, pero just wanted to say sorry kay LJ. Ngayon lang ako natauhan.”

There is no account on the X platform with the username @ysantos, although it is the username of Yen’s verified Instagram account with the profile name YS.

However, the actress has no post on her Instagram which contains such a text.

Meanwhile, the Facebook post sharing the manipulated photo using the X platform’s design has reached 13,000 likes and reactions, 1,600 comments and 3,200 shares so far.

It was accompanied by a photo of Yen with actor Paolo Contis.

Many Filipinos in the comments section believed the fake post about her relationship, with some saying Yen “deserved” what she was supposedly feeling and that “karma is real.”

There were others, however, who doubted the post’s authenticity.

“Walang Twitter account si Yen Santos na @ysantos ang username. Fake News ‘to,” a Facebook user commented.

“Wala namang pinost si Yen na ganyan. Fake news masyado ‘tong page,” another user wrote.

“San naman [niya] pinost ‘yan? Hahahaha gawa-gawa na naman, chi-chismis na lang,” commented a different Pinoy.

In 2021, Paolo and Yen trended after being spotted together.

That time, LJ, Paolo’s then-longtime girlfriend, said that they had a difficult breakup.

Paolo also admitted to cheating on her, although he denied at that time that Yen was the rumored third party.

RELATED: Baguio City takes spotlight after Paolo Contis shared visit with Yen Santos ‘as a friend’

In January 2023, the actor confirmed his relationship with Yen.

Earlier this month, the actress fueled breakup speculations when she unfollowed Paolo and removed posts involving him.

On May 14, the actor remained mum when he was asked about the split rumors.

“Isang magandang no comment,” Paolo said before.

“As I always say, masyado na kayong may alam sa buhay ko, so I’d like to keep it personal, my personal life,” he added.

Yen and Paolo both starred in the 2021 romance movie “A Faraway Land.”