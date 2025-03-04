Zaijian Jaranilla’s buff physique? Photos of former child actor earn buzz among Pinoys

Does former child actor Zaijian Jaranilla have a buff physique?

Doctored photos of the former “May Bukas Pa” star have been generating buzz on social media.

Some accounts on Facebook and the X (formerly Twitter) platform are posting images of the 23-year-old actor with muscular arms and chest, claiming it is his current appearance.

This led some Filipinos to admire his so-called “transformation.”

“Machong-macho na SI Santino!” a Facebook user wrote in the comments section, referring to Zaijian’s character in the 2009 ABS-CBN drama “May Bukas Pa.”

“Ang laki ng transformation ni Zaijian Jaranilla. [Ito] na pala siya ngayon,” another Facebook account wrote with emojis.

Some of the images used for edits can be seen on the Instagram account of Zaijian, who has the username @zaigj.

These can be spotted on a carousel post uploaded by the actor on Dec. 11, 2024 for the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2024.

The photo featured him in a matching blazer and slacks, with a long-sleeved shirt underneath.

One particular image also showed his reflection in a mirror.

In the edited version, his less buff figure was visible in the reflection. However, what stood out to social media users was the doctored image of him in a sleeveless top with muscular arms.

A Facebook page claiming to be handled by an administrator and “Zaijian Jaranilla Official Facebook Page” reposted a Facebook Reel by hairstylist and makeup artist Monda Jambangan.

Based on the comments, the clip appeared to be uploaded in December 2024.

It featured a video of Zaijian being styled and made up.

The clip did not show him with muscular arms or chest.

Zaijian is best known for his role as the orphan Santino Guillermo in “May Bukas Pa,” a family-oriented series in which his character finds a mysterious friend he calls “Bro” who helps him change the lives of people in his town.

The actor has since appeared in several television shows and films, with the latest ones being “The Broken Marriage Vow,” “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” “Senior High” and “High Street.”