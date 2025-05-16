Photos misused to depict P20/kilo rice as chicken feed

A Facebook fan page impersonating “Kitty Duterte” has posted a misleading compilation of photos to mock and discredit the government’s P20 per kilo rice, sarcastically labeling it as “dolomite sand” and suggesting it was suitable only as animal feed.

The caption of the May 2 post read:

P20/KILO DOLOMITE SAND ESTE RICE. Pwede ng pamalit sa GMP MIX. (Patuka)(P20/KILO DOLOMITE SAND—RICE. Can be used as a replacement for GMP MIX. (Chicken feed))

The post ridiculed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s campaign promise by portraying the subsidized rice as inedible and only fit for poultry. However, it failed to disclose that the photos came from two Facebook pages.

The subsidized rice was launched on May 1 by the Department of Agriculture but was quickly withdrawn from sale due to the Commission on Elections’ ayuda ban for the election period.

A Google reverse image search confirms the first photo was taken from a Superbalita Davao’s May 1 post about the launch of P20 rice in Cebu. The image showed bags labeled with President Marcos’ image and slogan “P20 Benteng Bigas Meron Na (PBBM), A PROMISE FULFILLED.”

The second photo showing discolored, low-quality rice grains came from another page, “Pinas Ang Ina Niyo,” which also sarcastically labeled it “dolomite sand.” That post gained over 10,000 reactions, 3,600 comments and 1,200 shares.

However, it offered no proof that the rice shown was from the government’s P20/kilo program. Other sources like GMA Network and Superbalita Davao show rice of better quality.

Read the full story on FactRakers.org.