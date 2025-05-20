How Ice Seguerra responded to ‘pregnancy’ rumors

Transman singer Ice Seguerra debunked rumors claiming he was “pregnant” in a Facebook post on May 14.

The artist shared a collage featuring a sonogram and a text that read, “AIZA SEGUERRA IS PREGNANT!”—a claim he clarified was untrue.

“HINDI PO AKO BUNTIS!!! Bilbil lang po ito,” Ice responded.

He also included the hashtag “#FakeNewsAlert” in his post.

Ice’s post has so far earned 139,000 likes and reactions, 1,100 comments and 4,600 shares.

“Nagdadalang bilbil po, opo,” a Facebook user quipped in the comments section.

“‘Yun ang tamang term,” Ice responded.

The singer, a transgender man, has been married to former Film Development Council of the Philippines chair Liza Diño since 2014. The couple tied the knot in California.

Last year, Liza shared that she and Ice had put their plans to have a child through in vitro fertilization (IVF) on hold due to their busy schedules. IVF is a medical procedure where an egg is fertilized by sperm in a lab, and the resulting embryo is implanted into the uterus.