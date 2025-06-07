Beauty queen Chella Falconer debunks rumors of being Tom Rodriguez’s ‘mystery woman’

Former Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 bet Chella Falconer debunked rumors that she was Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez‘s “mystery woman” following his post of family pictures.

On Thursday, June 5, the beauty queen shared a screenshot of a Facebook account claiming she was the unidentified woman featured in Tom’s Instagram post.

Tom previously revealed having a son, Korben, in November 2024. The latter was four months old at that time.

The actor, an American citizen, was formerly married to actress Carla Abellana and divorced in June 2022 after marrying her in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Chella addressed a rumor suggesting she was the unidentified woman in Tom’s pictures.

“Hi, everyone! Just to clarify, I’m not Tom Rodriguez’s girl, so please, let’s stop spreading false rumors,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

She also left a series of remarks in the comments section.

“Nimata ko na kami ni Tom Rodriguez? Tawn wana sya kaila nako HAHHAHA,” she wrote.

It roughly translates to, “Did Tom Rodriguez and I wake up together? Poor guy, he doesn’t even know me HAHAHA.”

“Unsa man sad nis Tom mureveal na nakatalikod man sad, maypag waa. Hahaha,” Chella added in another comment.

It roughly translates to, “What’s up with Tom revealing something while his back is turned? Might as well not have done it. Hahaha.”

On the same day Tom posted his family pictures, Chella also revealed being a mother to a one-year-old son.

However, she did not share the identity of the father, leading some to speculate whether her post and Tom’s were related.

Chella was originally set to represent Cebu Province at Miss Universe Philippines 2025 but withdrew last month.

Meanwhile, Tom has yet to reveal the identity of his son’s mother.