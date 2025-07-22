Six ‘bagyo’? PAGASA debunks claims of multiple tropical cyclones

State weather bureau PAGASA debunked online claims that the Philippines is expecting six tropical cyclones on a certain day this week.

A Facebook post claimed that six tropical cyclones — Dante, Emong, Fabian, Gorio, Huaning and Iseng — would enter the Philippines simultaneously at 6 a.m. on Thursday, incorrectly stating the date as July 23, 2025.

The post also used the PAGASA logo but misspelled its name as “PAG ASA.”

“Ingat po ang lahat,” the user who shared the post said.

It has so far garnered 3,100 likes and reactions, 18,000 shares and 675 comments.

The viral post caught the attention of PAGASA, which dismissed it as “fake news.”

“MAGING MAPANURI SA MALING IMPORMASYON!” the agency said on Tuesday, July 22.

“HINDI TOTOO ang kumakalat na impormasyon na may anim na bagyo na papasok sa Pilipinas ngayong Linggo,” PAGASA added.

“Maling impormasyon din ang suspensyon ng klase na iniuugnay dito,” it continued.

The agency urged the public to always verify such information on its official website and verified social media accounts to avoid falling for fake posts.

Based on its 2p.m. tropical cyclone update on Tuesday, the low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a tropical depression, locally named “Dante.”

It was located 1,120 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

There is also another LPA being monitored inside PAR, which has a “medium” chance of developing into a tropical depression. It is located 170 kilometers east southeast of Basco, Batanes.

Apart from these, there is also an LPA outside PAR that has a “medium” chance of developing into a tropical depression. It is located 2,705 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.