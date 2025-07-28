‘Gawa-gawa lamang’: Torre debunks claim PNP was required to attend boxing match

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III refuted a retired brigadier general’s claim that police officers were required to attend his boxing match with Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

The top cop shared a screenshot of a Facebook post by retired Police Brig. Gen. Filmore Escobal, who claimed the police force was “instructed” to attend the event.

The post also mentioned buying tickets for the match to support victims affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon (Habagat).

“Mandatory pala mag-attend ang pulis sa boxing match! At mandatory din mag-donate? Totoo ba ito?” Escobal wrote on Sunday, July 27.

The post caught Torre’s attention, who warned that it was “fake news.”

“Hindi po totoo na inobliga natin ang mga pulis na umatend sa charity boxing match. Hindi po kailangan kasi kinulang na nga kami ng ticket na maibenta, ‘di ba?” he said on Sunday.

“Ito ay gawa gawa lamang ni Retired Brigadier General Filmore Escobal na naging Regional Director sa Davao ng mahigit dalawang taon. Si Escobal ay isa sa mga heneral na kasama ni Digong nung hinuli ko sya at ipinadala sa The Hague,” Torre added, referring to former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Rodrigo was arrested by the PNP on March 11 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, acting on an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court and transmitted through Interpol.

He was arrested on charges of murder as a crime against humanity, in connection with his administration’s bloody “War on Drugs” and the killings linked to the so-called “Davao Death Squad” during his term as Davao City mayor.

“Sa buong panahon na nasa Villamor Airbase kami, ni hindi makatingin sa mga mata ko si Escobal dahil sa takot at nung inihatid ko si Digong sa eroplano, dumaan pa kami sa harap niya— pero yumuko lang siya,” Torre said, recalling the day of the arrest.

“Ni walang attempt na tulungan ang boss niya. Pare-pareho lang silang mga DUWAG,” the top cop added, referring to Escobal, whom he said did not “help” the elder Duterte.

Torre was declared the winner by default at the charity boxing match held at Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday, July 27, following a ten-second countdown after the younger Duterte failed to appear.

Baste reportedly flew to Singapore a few days before the match, accompanied by his family and office staff.

He was the one who challenged the top cop to a fistfight, claiming Torre was only “brave” because of his position of power.

The PNP chief accepted the challenge and proposed turning it into a charity match, with proceeds going to victims of flooding caused by the enhanced Habagat.

Baste later said he would only agree to the match if Torre could convince the president and all elected officials in the country to undergo hair follicle drug testing.

Torre showed up regardless, with the event raising P440,000 in ticket sales and over P16 million in donations for victims of the enhanced Habagat and Tropical Storms Crising, Dante, and Emong.

The event also featured three undercard matches, which the PNP said showcased sportsmanship and solidarity across sectors.