‘Di ko nga alam’: Nadine Lustre debunks quote card claiming she uses ‘mirror method’

Actress Nadine Lustre debunked fake quote cards that used her name and photo, falsely claiming she endorsed a certain technique for interacting with people.

The showbiz personality on Wednesday, July 30, reacted to a fake quote card posted by the account “Chismis Vlog’s” which claimed she said the following:

“I started using the ‘Mirror Method.’ ‘Di ka nila binati nung birthday mo? Don’t greet them also. ‘Di ka nila inaya sa gala, ‘wag mo din silang yayain. ‘Di ka nila chin-check? STOP checking on them too. Just give them the same energy they’re giving to you. Trust me, life feels light when you do this.”

The post reached Nadine, who reacted by sharing the quote on her verified Facebook page and responding with the following: “Parang ‘di ko naman po sinabi ‘yan…”

“‘Tong mga chismis blogs na ‘to, makapag-post lang talaga ng content eh.. baka sa Q4 [fourth quarter] buntis na naman ako ha?” Nadine wrote in a follow-up comment.

The actress also quipped that she does not know the so-called “mirror method” being linked to her.

“‘Di ko nga alam kung ano ‘yung mirror method na ‘yan. Alam ko lang Mirror Mirror by M2M,” she commented, referring to the song by the Norwegian pop duo which became popular in the ’90s.

Nadine also called out the fake quote card in her verified Instagram account.

“Great! Never said that tho,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on July 30.

The actress later shared her thoughts about the so-called “mirror method” and said that she does not believe in the concept.

“I honestly don’t believe in mirroring coldness just because someone chose to forget, ignore, or not show up,” she said in a Facebook post.

“Para sa akin, hindi mo kailangang suklian ang kakulangan ng iba. Mas mahalaga pa rin na piliin mong maging mabuti, kahit walang kapalit. Because kindness isn’t for them, it’s for YOUR soul,” the actress added.

Nadine said that people “can let go with love,” adding that they can “cut” off people who they consider toxic, without carrying heaviness” in their heart.

“It’s not resentment that sets you free. It’s the quiet, steady peace of knowing you’ve already forgiven them, even if they never asked. You let go not because they deserve it, but because YOU deserve peace,” she added.

“Take care of your soul, not your ego. Remember, hindi ‘yung kapwa mo ‘yung nagke-keep tabs, it’s the universe. So keep choosing light. Keep choosing love. That’s where true healing lives. Trust me, life is so much better when you do this,” the actress said.

Nadine is known as an advocate of mental health importance. She is also known to participate in environmental sustainability.