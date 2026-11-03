‘Throwback ngani’: Viral photo of Bato in Digos cemetery dates back to 2023

A photograph circulating on Facebook that purportedly showed fugitive Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa at Digos Memorial Park during Undas 2026 was taken in 2023, according to a clarification from the original uploader and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The photo was posted on Facebook on Sunday, November 1, accompanied by a caption claiming that Dela Rosa was at Digos Memorial Park in Davao del Sur.

The post also tagged several Facebook users.

It has so far garnered 12,000 reactions, more than 650 comments, and over 770 shares. Several users have also pointed out the presence of police officers in the background.

However, the uploader later clarified that the photograph was taken three years ago and was not a recent image of the senator.

In a November 2 report, PhilNews published the uploader’s clarification, noting that the photo did not establish Dela Rosa’s presence at the cemetery during Undas 2026.

Some Facebook users also commented that it is an old photo.

“Throwback ngani,” a Facebook user commented on the post.

On X (formerly Twitter), readers also added context on the circulating photo.

“Nilinaw ng nag-upload ng larawang ito sa Facebook na kuha ito tatlong taon na ang nakalipas, hindi ngayong Undas 2026, kaya hindi nito ipinapakita na may mga pulis na kasama si dela Rosa habang siya ay pinaghahanap,” the context read.

PNP confirms photo was taken in 2023

On Tuesday, November 3, PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Allen Rae Co confirmed that the photograph was old.

Co said the police technical team verified the image and confirmed that it dated back three years.

“It was confirmed by our tech team that this was an old picture. Luma na po ito. And the one who posted himself or the owner of the picture himself commented na ito po ay three years ago na,” Co was quoted as saying.

He also denied claims that Dela Rosa had appeared at the cemetery.

“Wala pong katotohanan na nagpakita siya,” Co said.

Political commentator Jesus Falcis also commented on the circulating photograph, describing it as an old image shared for rage bait and laughs.

“This is a throwback photo by the poster for ragebait and the laughs,” Falcis wrote on X.

“Luma na yang photo,” he added.

The circulating post was uploaded days after a one-week deadline for Dela Rosa’s surrender expired on Friday, October 30.

Dela Rosa is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his alleged role in the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, in which he is identified as an indirect co-perpetrator of alleged crimes against humanity. He has been in hiding since May 2026.