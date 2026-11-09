Cebu malls closure rumors? Yogurt shop clarifies it’s only closing pop-up booths at 2 malls

An announcement by a yogurt shop about the closure of its pop-up booths at two shopping malls in Cebu sparked confusion online, prompting the business to clarify that the malls themselves were not shutting down.

On November 6, Cultur’d Greek Yogurt addressed its viral announcement about the closure of its pop-up booths at SM Seaside City and SM City Cebu after some social media users mistakenly thought the malls themselves were shutting down.

“We are so sorry for any confusion or panic it caused! To clear things up: SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City as malls are NOT closing down,” it said in a Facebook post.

“Only Cultur’d Greek Yogurt is closing our pop-up booths in those two locations, with our final day on November 10, 2026,” the yogurt store added.

“Because our initial poster was quick and text-heavy, some people misinterpreted it without reading the full context or caption, and it unfortunately led to a lot of wild rumors and misunderstandings online,” it continued.

The business also denied claims that it was deliberately seeking attention or “chasing clout,” saying it was simply trying to transition out of its mall locations “gracefully.”

“We had zero desire to create drama or trick anyone. We are just trying our best to keep things transparent as we move our focus back to our weekend markets and our home store,” it said.

The yogurt shop also urged the public to “spread kindness, not panic.”

The post came after the yogurt shop announced that it would close its pop-up booths at SM Seaside City and SM City Cebu on November 10.

The small business said that “keeping up with the demands and realities of mall operations has just become too heavy” for it to sustain at the moment.

The announcement reportedly alarmed some Filipinos, who mistakenly thought the malls themselves would cease operations.

This prompted the yogurt shop to issue a clarification. The malls also released separate statements confirming that they remain open and have no plans to shut down.

“Rise and shine, Cebu! The only thing we’re closing is the rumor. See you at your most-loved SM Seaside City Cebu!” a shopping mall said.

“Close-r together, Cebu! No goodbyes here! SM City Cebu is OPEN and ready for more shopping dates, food trips, and countless moments worth making together!” another shopping mall said.

The incident also prompted discussions among Filipinos about how the announcement was interpreted, with some social media users raising concerns about reading comprehension.

“Sa FB, may isang Greek yogurt shop na nag-anunsyo na isasara na nila ang pop-up booths nila sa mga SM malls sa Cebu. PERO ang mga Cebunetizens, inakala nilang magsasara na ang mga Cebu SM malls mismo. Nagsalita tuloy ang SM,” an X user wrote.

“Ang lala ng reading comprehension crisis,” the X user added.

Another X user who identified themselves as being from Cebu said the yogurt shop’s original poster did not include the words “our booths,” which they said may have contributed to the confusion.

@DetectiveMask hi from cebu here, Culturd originally posted We Are Closing without the “our booths” We Are Closing : Sm City Cebu, Sm Seaside City. Parang ganyan lang, though may logo naman but still.. The image above is their second and updated upload of their announcement. — bahaykubo (@marvzhere1) November 8, 2026

However, the store’s Facebook post edit history shows that its caption initially stated that its pop-up booths at the malls would be closing.

“Even with that, did SM post it? Common sense lang naman,” an online user said.

“Let’s say that’s the case, so tingin niyo isang store makakapag-sara sa mall ng pinakamalaking mall chain sa Pinas? Hahaha,” another X user commented.

“So Cultur’d ang mag-a-announce na magsasara na ang SM? Ganung thought process?” a different X user wrote.

The online discussion also brought attention to longstanding concerns about reading comprehension in the Philippines, particularly among students.

In May, a report by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) noted that over one million Grade 11 students nationwide have difficulty understanding what they read.

The Philippines also ranked last in reading comprehension among 79 participating countries in the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)