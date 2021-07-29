Hidilyn Diaz back on social media, says Olympic gold for God

Hidilyn Diaz has returned to social media since her historic, record-breaking win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last Monday, July 26.

In her first Instagram post, Diaz shared that she dedicated her achievement to God.

“Kung ako lang ito, di ko ito magagawa parang impossible. Salamat God sa pagdala ng mga tao, government support, private support, pamilya, kaibigan at prayer warriors para magawa ko ito at maging possible,” she said on July 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidilyn Diaz OLY (@hidilyndiaz)

The 30-year-old weightlifter also cited the Bible verse Matthew 19:26, wherein: “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘with man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’”

Diaz earlier shared how surreal she still felt becoming the first Filipino to receive the elusive gold medal in years.

“Di ako makapaniwala na nandito ang TeamHD. Di ako makapaniwala na 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 ako sa Olympics,” she added.

Diaz’s faith was also seen during the awarding ceremony when she received the medal.

Some Filipinos immediately noticed in official photos that aside from the gold medal, Diaz was also wearing the Miraculous Medal of Our Lady of Graces, a popular devotional item associated with miracles and conversions.

The Minor Basilica and Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Manila, also known as the Manila Cathedral, and the Miraculous Medal Apostolate were among the religious communities that also noticed Diaz wearing the devotional item and congratulated her online.

READ: Medal of miracles: Yes, Hidilyn Diaz was wearing 2 medals after her historic win

Diaz also thanked God in her short statement after the ceremony.

“Grabe si God. Akala ko imposible, akala ko hindi kaya ng Pinoy, pero ibinigay sa atin ni God. Hindi ko inakala, tapos eto winner tayo at Olympic record pa,” she said.

Prior to her Instagram statement, Diaz also shared a short vlog on her YouTube channel on July 27.

In the video titled “First meal after winning the Olympic Gold quick vlog,” she said that she and her team called Team HD planned to make and release another book about the “mindset” of an Olympic champion.

“Gagawa kami ng libro, Team HD, the dream team, after ko manalo to give inspiration sa mga bata, sa mga officials, and everyone in the Philippines. Para malaman nila ano ba’ng mindset ng isang Olympic champion? Sana bibili kayo ‘pag may libro na,” Diaz said.

In 2020, the Olympic gold medalist released a children’s book she co-wrote titled “Ginto’t Pilak” which was published by Anvil Publishing.

READ: Hidilyn Diaz wrote children’s book ‘Ginto’t Pilak’ you may not know about