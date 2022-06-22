Reunited: Tim Cone joins Chot Reyes national team coaching staff

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes on Tuesday revealed that Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone will be on national team duty.

He mentioned this during the 2022 PBA Press Corps Awards Night.

Cone, the 24-time PBA champion and four-time PBA coach of the year, will join Reyes and New Zealand Mentor Nenad Vucinic, UAAP Season 84 champion coach Goldwin Monteverde, Jong Uichico, and Josh Reyes.

“I’m here to form the best team possible, not only the players but also the coaching staff,” Reyes said after receiving his sixth coach of the year award.

Cone first coached the national team in the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok where the “Centennial Team” finished third. Reyes was Cone’s assistant coach during the said international stint.

He last coached the national team during the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila in 2019 where the Philippines bagged the championship.

In the 1989 season, Cone tapped Reyes to be an assistant coach for Alaska.

Gilas Pilipinas is set to compete in the third window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers on June 30 to happen in Auckland and on July 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.