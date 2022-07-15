Gilas Pilipinas dominates India to enhance bid in 2022 FIBA Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas went on a scoring spree en route to a 101-59 wipeout of India in their 2022 FIBA Asia Cup game in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday.

William Navarro led the Nationals with 18 points while Thirdy Ravena and Bobby Ray Parks added 17 and 12 points, respectively, as the team advanced in the tournament.

Kevin Quiambao, meanwhile, played a significant supporting role by dishing out nine assists.

Both teams started the game flat, going scoreless in the first four minutes. India’s high-flyer Pranav Prince then broke the stalemate at the 6:33 mark with a slam, and the Philippines Francis Lopez responded with a dunk of his own.

Ravena concluded the quarter with fadeway jumper.

Navarro sparked Gilas in the second quarter with a personal scoring run, dumping nine of his 18 points in the period. India’s Muin Hafeez tried to keep up with Gilas by posting nine of his 14 points in the same quarter.

Gilas’ offense peaked at the start of the second half as the Filipinos opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run courtesy of Parks, Lopez, Carl Tamayo and Keifer Ravena. Their defense was also on point in the period as they limited India to only 10 points.

The Nationals continued to bombard India in the fourth quarter with Navarro, Rhenz Abando and RJ Abbarientos putting the finishing touches.

Gilas on July 17 will next face the New Zealand Tall Blacks, who routed them by 46 points in their first clash. Regardless of the result of that match, the Philippines will advance to the tournament’s next round as India is no longer in position to overtake them owing to the win-over rule to settle tiebreaks.