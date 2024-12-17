Spurs coach Gregg Popovich updates recovery from November stroke

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich provided an update on his recovery from a stroke suffered in November and thanked supporters for well wishes during his absence from the bench.

Popovich, 75, is the NBA’s all-time wins leader and the team said on Nov. 13 that physicians expected him to make a full recovery.

“This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me. As we work on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we’ve received during this time has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way,” Popovich said in a statement on Monday. “While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful. We’re thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization, and our family and friends.

“No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process. They’ve quickly learned that I’m less than coachable.”

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson, 38, has served as the interim coach in Popovich’s absence.

Popovich has coached the Spurs since the 1996-97 season, leading them to five NBA championships and compiling a record of 1,390-824.

On March 11, 2022, Popovich surpassed Don Nelson for the most regular season wins by a coach with his 1,336th victory.

Popovich is a three-time NBA Coach of the Year. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he coached the U.S. men’s national team to a gold medal.

