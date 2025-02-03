Report: Spurs get De’Aaron Fox, Kings land Zach LaVine in 3-team trade

The Kings, Spurs and Bulls are putting the finishing touches on a three-team trade that will send De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio and Zach LaVine to Sacramento, ESPN reported Sunday night.

Per the report, Fox was shipped out by the Kings along with Jordan McLaughlin, who is also joining the Spurs. Sacramento will receive Sidy Cissoko from San Antonio and a massive haul of draft picks, while Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins and Tre Jones are all headed to Chicago.

The Bulls also get their own 2025 draft pick back from the Spurs, according to ESPN.

Three first-round picks (one in 2025, one in 2027, one in 2031) and three more second-round selections (one in 2025, two in 2028) are headed the Kings’ way.

Fox, 27, has averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 45 games (all starts) this season. He made his first and only All-Star team during the 2022-23 campaign and was also named Clutch Player of the Year that season.

Sacramento put Fox on the trading block when it became clear that the former fifth overall pick didn’t see himself being with the Kings long-term, per ESPN’s report. Fox has one more year left on his current contract after this season.

LaVine, 29, missed the Bulls’ 127-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday due to personal reasons. He is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.

Former teammate DeMar DeRozan awaits LaVine in Sacramento. DeRozan was with Chicago for three seasons (2021-22 to 2023-24).

The 26-year-old Huerter saw a steady decline in minutes over his final month with the Kings and sports averages of 7.9 points, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

In 36 games (four starts) with San Antonio this season, Collins, 27, averaged 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Jones, who turned 25 last month, came off the bench in 28 games for the Spurs and put up 4.4 points, 2.1 boards and 3.7 assists per contest.

Cissoko averaged 1.3 points in 17 games (zero starts) for San Antonio in 2024-25. The 20-year-old is in his second NBA season.

McLaughlin, 28, played with the second unit in 28 games and averaged 1.9 points for the Kings.

—Field Level Media