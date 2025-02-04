Report: Jimmy Butler says he wouldn’t sign with Warriors if traded

Disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has informed the Golden State Warriors he wouldn’t sign a contract extension with the team if he is acquired in a trade, ESPN reported Monday.

Butler currently is serving his team suspension for withholding services and conduct detrimental to the team as the Heat look for a taker for Butler, who wants out of Miami. But with the NBA trade deadline looming Thursday — and options dwindling — Butler is being particular about his destination.

Per ESPN, he previously indicated that he wouldn’t sign an extension with the Memphis Grizzlies when they inquired about a trade. Those talks subsequently fizzled, as have trade discussions with the Warriors — at least for now, according to the report.

Butler is trying to steer a trade toward the Phoenix Suns, with whom he has said he would sign a long-term extension. The Suns reportedly have been trying to put together a multi-team deal to land Butler.

Butler, 35, has a $52 million player option for next season, and it is expected he will decline it and become a free agent if he doesn’t wind up in Phoenix.

On the season, Butler has averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 25 games. Over 14 NBA seasons, the six-time All-Star has averages of 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 839 games (734 starts).

