Reports: Warriors land Jimmy Butler, send players, pick to Heat

The Golden State Warriors are finalizing a trade for the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick in a multi-team deal, according to multiple reports on Wednesday night.

The trade, ahead of the NBA’s deadline on Thursday, also includes the Detroit Pistons acquiring Golden State’s Lindy Waters III and Miami’s Josh Richardson, ESPN reported. Per that report, the Warriors’ Dennis Schroder is heading to the Utah Jazz, who sent P.J. Tucker to the Heat.

After initially saying he wouldn’t sign a contract extension with Golden State should he be traded there — muddling negotiations — Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the Warriors through 2026-27, according to multiple reports, and declined his 2025-26 player option valued at $52 million.

Butler, 35, currently is serving his team suspension for withholding services and conduct detrimental to the team as the Heat looked for a taker for Butler, who wanted out of Miami. He hasn’t played since Jan. 21.

Butler was trying to steer a trade toward the Phoenix Suns, with whom he had said he would sign a long-term extension. The Suns reportedly had been trying to put together a multi-team deal to land Butler. Per ESPN, Suns superstar Kevin Durant said he wanted no part of a reunion with the Warriors, with whom he won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

On the season, Butler has averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 25 games. Over 14 NBA seasons, the six-time All-Star has averages of 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 839 games (734 starts).

Wiggins, who turns 30 on Feb. 23, is averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 30.1 minutes in starting 43 games this season. The first overall pick of the 2014 draft by Cleveland, he was NBA Rookie of the Year. An All-Star in 2022, Wiggins has career averages of 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 33.8 minutes in 749 games (737 starts) for Minnesota (2014-20) and Golden State.

Schroder, 31, played 24 games (18 starts) for the Warriors since he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 15. He averaged 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 26.2 minutes for Golden State, and 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 33.6 minutes in starting all of his 23 games for Brooklyn.

Schroder has averaged for his 12-year career 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 27.4 minutes in 814 games (416 starts) for eight teams since he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 17th overall pick of the 2013 draft.

Anderson, 31, is averaging 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 15.0 minutes in 36 games (three starts) in his first season with the Warriors. For his career, Anderson averages 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 21.6 minutes in 689 games (307 starts) for the San Antonio Spurs (2014-18), Memphis Grizzlies (2018-22), Minnesota Timberwolves (2022-24) and Warriors.

Waters, 27, is averaging 5.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 17.2 minutes in 38 games (nine starts) in his first season in Golden State. Over four seasons, including 1three for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he is averaging 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 13.6 minutes in 142 games (10 starts).

Richardson, 31, is averaging 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 18.8 minutes in eight games (no starts) for the Heat this season. He has played for six teams since the 2015-16 season and averaged 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 28.5 minutes in 554 games (322 starts).

