Heat’s Tyler Herro wins 3-point contest; Cavs duo takes skills challen

The Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro made both of his three-point bonus balls in the final round and won the 3-point contest during All-Star Saturday at San Francisco.

Earlier in the evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell won the skills challenge.

Herro won the 3-point crown with a score of 24 in the final round to get the best of Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who posted a score of 19, and Buddy Hield of the host Golden State Warriors, with a score of 23.

Herro became the fifth Miami Heat player to win the long-distance shooting competition after James Jones (2011), Daequan Cook (2009), Jason Kapono (2007) and Glen Rice (1995).

Herro went first in the final round, with Garland eliminated when he followed with a 19. Hield could have forced an extra round against Herro if he made all five two-point shots on his final rack but he missed the fourth of the bunch.

“I got lucky,” Herro said on the TNT broadcast. “I thought Buddy was going to run off the last five there, so it was a great competition. Buddy’s a great shooter, a bunch of great shooters that competed, so just happy to be here.”

Hield had the highest score of the first round with a 31, matching the most ever in a round with the Warriors’ Stephen Curry (2021) and the Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (2023).

Five competitors were eliminated in the 3-point first round: Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Norman Powell (Clippers) and Lillard.

In the skills challenge, the Cavaliers delivered a final-round time of an even one minute, while the Warriors’ Draymond Green and Moses Moody were unable to top the combined time of Mobley and Mitchell.

The four-team skills challenge consisted of an obstacle-style course that had two passing tests, three shooting stations, one more passing station followed by a half-court drive to the basket and layup.

Mobley also was a part of the Cavaliers’ three-player squad that won the skills challenge in 2022.

The San Antonio Spurs’ duo of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama were disqualified from the opening round Saturday after not making a legitimate shot attempt at any of the three shooting stations, while simply concentrating on time.

The rookie squad of Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks and Alex Sarr of the Washington Wizards also was eliminated in the first round.