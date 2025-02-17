NBA: Mavs fans ‘hurting’ after Doncic trade but team still contenders, Wemby says

— Victor Wembanyama said that while the Mavericks’ fanbase is still reeling from the franchise’s stunning decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Lakers, he believes Dallas can still contend for an NBA championship.

Like most around the league, the San Antonio big man known as Wemby was still processing the trade from two weeks ago, which saw five-time All-Star Doncic head to LA in exchange for forward Anthony Davis, who won a title with the Lakers in 2020.

“I’ve watched games of both the Lakers and Mavs ever since it happened,” Wembanyama told reporters in Oakland on the eve of the All-Star game in San Francisco.

“What really strikes me is how the Mavs’ fans are hurting, how they feel.

“It was a really strong emotion. But otherwise, I think the Mavs are still contenders. The Lakers are contenders. It’s very competitive. They traded for very good players.”

In addition to 25-year-old Doncic, the Lakers also acquired forward Maxi Kleber and center Markieff Morris in the deal.

The Mavericks received 31-year-old Davis, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with an adductor injury, guard Max Christie and a future first-round draft pick.

Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second-round pick were also sent to the Utah Jazz.

Some Maverick fans have loudly protested the bewildering trade of a generational talent, who led Dallas to the Finals last season.

“It’s interesting. We’ll see how it goes,” Wembanyama said

“But two weeks after, it’s still the craziest trade I’ve ever seen.”

The Mavericks take a 30-26 record into the All-Star break, good for eighth place in the Western Conference, while the 32-30 Lakers are in fifth.

Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic said the trade could end up being good for all involved but went out of his way to praise Doncic.

“I kind of think both teams win,” he told reporters.

“I think Luka is a generational player, generational talent. I’m not saying that AD is not.

“I’m just saying that Luka – have we see someone like him before? Who is affecting the game on so many levels, so many possessions? And he was building something there.”

Doncic was sidelined with injuries during the first half of the season, causing the sharpshooting guard to miss out on making the All-Star team this year.

Jokic, who hails from Serbia, said he will miss the Slovenian’s presence at All-Star weekend.

“It’s weird because we always have a good night before the game,” Jokic said.

—Writing by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by David Grip; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama