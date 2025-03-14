Warriors’ Stephen Curry hits 4,000th 3-pointer in win over Kings

Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 4,000 career 3-pointers on Thursday as the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to a season-best six game with a 130-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco.

Curry was able to play a supporting role with 11 points for the Warriors, who led wire-to-wire and had eight players score in double figures. Draymond Green made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points.

Jonathan Kuminga returned after missing 31 straight games with an injured right ankle and scored 18 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Moses Moody added 17 points and a career-high six assists, Buddy Hield scored 16 points, Gary Payton II had 11, and Gui Santos and Quinten Post chipped in 10 apiece.

DeMar DeRozan led Sacramento with 23 points and seven assists. Keon Ellis scored 18 points, Zach LaVine added 14, Jake LaRavia had 13 and Trey Lyles finished with 11.

The Warriors won for the 13th time in their past 15 games while shooting 57.7 percent from the field, including 22 of 39 (56.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Sacramento has lost three straight and four of its past five.

Golden State led 30-18 at the end of the opening quarter after shooting 7 of 13 from 3-point range for the period.

The Warriors extended their lead to 57-34 on Santos’ trey with 5:35 left in the second quarter before Sacramento pulled within 61-51 at the half after closing on a 17-4 run.

The Kings carried the momentum into the third quarter and cut the deficit to 67-63 before Curry scored five straight points, including the 4,000th 3-pointer of his career with 8:19 left in the period.

Golden State held a 96-83 advantage at the end of the third and stretched its lead to 115-98 on consecutive dunks by Kuminga, the second with 5:28 left.

The Warriors maintained control and led 120-110 when both teams rested their starters with 3:22 remaining.

Sacramento played without Domantas Sabonis, who missed his sixth straight game with a strained left hamstring.

