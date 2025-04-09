Horse racing: Celebre D’Allen dies after Grand National collapse

Celebre D’Allen has died days after collapsing close to the finish of the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree, his trainers said on Tuesday.

The horse, a 125/1 shot, had led Saturday’s race with three fences to jump, but was pulled up after the final one.

“We’re heartbroken to share that Celebre D’Allen has passed away,” Philip Hobbs and Johnson White Racing said in a statement.

“He received the very best treatment by the veterinary teams and was improving. However, he deteriorated significantly last night and could not be saved.”

Jockey Michael Nolan was suspended for 10 days after a steward’s inquiry found that he had continued in the race when the horse appeared to be exhausted.

“As with all runners in the Grand National, Celebre D’Allen was provided with a thorough check by vets at the racecourse,” the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said in a statement.

“The BHA and Aintree racecourse will analyse the race and this incident in detail, as is the case every year and with every fatal injury in any race.”

The 13-year-old gelding was the oldest horse in this year’s field. Since the inaugural Grand National in 1839, 89 horses have died, and the race has long been the focus of animal rights activists.

New safety measures were introduced last year with the field capped at 34 runners and a standing start replacing the traditional rolling one.

—Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing by Ed Osmond