NBA legends Jason Kidd, Tony Parker face off with Filipino stars in Manila exhibition

Jason Kidd and Tony Parker, both NBA champions and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers, led opposing teams in a five-on-five exhibition in Manila on Saturday, August 29, with Team Parker beating Team Kidd, 97-76.

Prime Video, one of the official media partners of NBA House Philippines, presented the inaugural NBA House Celebrity Showcase at SPACE at One Ayala in Makati City.

The game brought Kidd and Parker together with Filipino celebrities and personalities, including SB19, Khalil Ramos, Margaux Nonato, RK Bagatsing, Ralph de Leon and Trina Guytingco.

The two sides played four quarters before Team Parker secured the 21-point victory. The matchup formed part of the two-day NBA House Philippines event held August 29 and 30.

The wider event featured basketball challenges, fan activities, NBA memorabilia displays and merchandise experiences, as well as appearances by NBA and WNBA figures.

Among those who appeared was WNBA legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson. Fans also had opportunities to meet Kidd and Jackson during special appearances and meet-and-greet sessions alongside selected local artists.



The event was held ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season approaches. Fans in the Philippines will be able to follow the upcoming season on Prime Video, with further details on the schedule and coverage to be announced.