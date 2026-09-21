Alex Eala returns to Singapore as WTA stars gather for upgraded tournament

Filipina tennis player Alex Eala returns to Singapore this week with a history at the tournament and a distinction that puts her among the leading players in Southeast Asian tennis.

READ: Who’s who: WTA stars to headline Singapore Tennis Open 2026

The Filipina was among the WTA players who gathered Sunday evening, September 20, at Hilton Singapore Orchard for the Players’ Welcome Party of the Singapore Tennis Open, which begins today, September 21, at The Kallang.

Akex first competed in Singapore as an 11-year-old at the WTA Future Stars tournament in 2016. She later played in the qualifying rounds of the inaugural Singapore Tennis Open in 2025.

She is back this year as the most highly ranked Southeast Asian player of all time, according to tournament organizers.

“Playing in Singapore is always special. I have fond memories of competing here when I was younger and playing in the region I call home makes this tournament even more meaningful,” Alex said.

“It has been a year of growth and a lot of learnings on the tour for me, so I am excited to kick off the Asian Swing at The Kallang and soak in all the great energy from the fans!”

Alex is part of the field for the tournament’s second edition, which has been elevated from WTA 250 to WTA 500 status.

The Singapore Tennis Open is the opening tournament of the WTA Asian Swing and Southeast Asia’s only WTA 500-level event.

World No. 5 and top seed Mirra Andreeva also attended Sunday’s gathering, where players had an opportunity to experience Singapore’s culture and heritage. Among the evening’s activities was a showcase of Peranakan Nonya kebayas from The Intan.

“It has been so fun exploring and experiencing the city over the past few days. It’s always great to come to a tournament for the first time so I’m excited to meet the fans and ready to get on court to play my best!” Mirra said.

The tournament features a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw, with players competing for a share of US$1.2 million in prize money.

The main draw begins Monday at 11 a.m. at OCBC Arena at The Kallang.

Alongside the WTA 500 tournament, the event will also feature the WT Asia 12U Team Competition and the Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup.

The Kallang Spotlight: Singapore Tennis Open presented by BNP Paribas — Powered by The Collective will also take place on September 21, bringing together influential leaders, athletes and changemakers for discussions on leadership, inclusion and the future of women’s sport.