‘Rave vibes?’: UST’s pubmat for Our Lady of Sorrows feast day gets Twitterverse talking

Social media users are getting “rave vibes” from the publication material released by the University of Santo Tomas for the feast day of Our Lady of Sorrows.

UST published a prayer dedicated to the Virgin Mary’s persona which depicts her intense suffering and grief during the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

Her feast day is celebrated on September 15, a day after the Feast of the Holy Cross which commemorates the period when Jesus Christ’s cross was recovered and preserved.

The Catholic university released a pubmat on its social media accounts on Tuesday accompanied by the prayer text that reads:

O most holy Virgin, Mother of our Lord Jesus Christ: by the overwhelming grief you experienced when you witnessed the martyrdom, the crucifixion, and death of your divine Son, look upon me with eyes of compassion, and awaken in my heart a tender commiseration for those sufferings, as well as a sincere detestation of my sins, in order that being disengaged from all undue affection for the passing joys of this earth, I may sigh after the eternal Jerusalem, and that henceforward all my thoughts and all my actions may be directed towards this one most desirable object. Honor, glory, and love to our divine Lord Jesus, and to the holy and immaculate Word of God. Amen.

The feast day of Our Lady of Sorrows was honored by the faithfuls in the comments section of the Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the pubmat earned a variety of comments from Twitterverse where some online users quipped that it gave off “rave” vibes.

“WHO made this pubmat hahahahahahahaha God, forgive me for laughing but she looks like she’s ready for a rave or two,” a Twitter user commented.

“Rave lineup poster starring Lady of Sorrows,” wrote another online user.

“See you sa MOA (Mall of Asia) Concert grounds para mag-pray, charot,” a Filipino joked.

“Sa MOA grounds po ba gaganapin?” college student Mark Angelo Geronimo, who was also one of the petitioners who questioned the Anti-Terror Law, likewise quipped in response to the pubmat’s design.

Some online users likened it to album art and production backgrounds of DJs and artists like Lady Gaga and The Chainsmokers.

DJ MARY OF SORROWS U-BELT TOUR https://t.co/nwnAVfGlNO — mx noelle ualang titibag (@SexbombGurl) September 15, 2020

The power of Chromatica. Stan Our Lady of Sorrows. https://t.co/6vjUgMastr — LESTER (@itsmeRalda) September 15, 2020

Another Twitter user quipped that her “light sticks” were ready, which were actually candles formed in the figure of the Virgin Mary.

A light stick is an item used by fans in concerts to show their support to the performers by waving it in the dark venue.

Another Twitter user shared a made-up scenario of how the pubmat came to be and quipped that it could be inspired by “trendy posters” at Behance, an Adobe-owned social media platform for creatives.

"we need a pub for the Lady of Sorrows"

"ayt gotchu, let me get inspo from trendy posters at Behance" https://t.co/ZLizLRJwvJ — Herbie (@herbvillafranca) September 15, 2020

Sample promotional posters for parties usually include stylish typefaces and trendy graphic elements to capture the attention of the public.

Below are a series of sample posters based on a Google search:

Catholic university

UST in España, Manila is the oldest existing Catholic university in Asia, according to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

Pope Leo XIII in 1902 granted it the title “Pontifical University,” which means it is directly under the authority of the Holy See in Rome.

Universities with such titles also have teachings “equivalent to the apostolic constitution of the Catholic Church.”

UST is the second university in the world to be granted the formal title, next to the Gregorian University in Vatican.

Being a pontifical university, the España-based school observes Catholic rites, celebrations and events that are relevant to the faith.

It also receives the pope, the highest authority of the Catholic Church, whenever he visits the country.

The school in 1947 was also granted the title of “The Catholic University of the Philippines” by Pope Pius XII.