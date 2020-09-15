PAL’s in-flight voice talent Inka Magnaye bares aunt is also the voice behind iconic MTRCB advisory

Voice talent Inka Magnaye revealed that her aunt is the voice behind the popular spiel of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board advisory.

In a video posted on September 15, Magnaye featured her aunt saying the popular MTRCB advisory or announcement that viewers normally hear before a television program or a movie starts.

“When I say I come from a family of voice overs, I’m not exaggerating. Meet the voice behind the iconic MTRCB announcement: my aunt (my dad’s sister,” she said.

Her aunt then proceeded by performing her spiel, which goes:

“Ang programang ito ay rated SPG. Striktong patnubay at gabay ng magulang ang kailangan. May maseselang tema, linggwahe, karahasan, droga, horror na hindi angkop sa mga bata.”

Meet the voice behind the iconic MTRCB Announcement: My Aunt ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/XS6Lli9WR9 — Inka Magnaye (@inkamagnaye) September 14, 2020

Magnaye’s tweet has since gained over 98,500 likes and earned more than 13,900 retweets.

The comments were mostly praises for her family. There are some notable witty remarks where they compared their relatives to Magnaye’s aunt.

Magnaye, who has a podcast called “Sleeping Pill with Inka,” made online buzz in May after she revealed through a TikTok video that she and her mother Lindy had been the in-flight voice over artist for the Philippine Airlines for many years.

Last Saturday, September 12, Magnaye shared a photo of the three of them together. In the caption, she narrated that her whole family had tested negative for COVID-19 the novel coronavirus.

“The family got swab tested today at my dad’s village (my dad and his sister live next to each other! So cute.) All results are negative!” she said.

She also assured that they immediately wore face shields, masks and stood a meter from one another right after taking the photo.

“Don’t worry, after this photo, we hopped away to stand at least a meter apart from each other, and masks went back on. It was nice to see family after months of being apart,” Magnaye said.

Last August, Magnaye and another popular content creator Macoy Dubs teamed up to produce a TikTok duet video of their own version of the prestigious Miss Universe pageant, which also went viral across Facebook and Twitter.

READ: ‘Miss Universe 2020’: Inka Magnaye, Macoy Dub’s satirical Tiktok duet highlights ASEAN COVID-19 lockdown phases

Aside from PAL, Magnaye also worked as a disk jockey of 99.5 Play FM for eight years.

