Filipino fast food favorites are now available in shareable family pans

With most people staying at home amid the pandemic, sharing a hearty meal together has been a regular family bonding.

In view of this, the country’s top fast food chain, Jollibee, brought the favorite Jolly Spaghetti and Palabok in affordable and sharable pans.

Perfect for the whole family, Jolly Spaghetti Family Pan is a family-sized serving of the meatiest, cheesiest and sweet Jolly Spaghetti.

On the other hand, classic favorite palabok made with classic bihon noodles that is smothered with a flavorful palabok sauce and packed with toppings as it comes with tinapa flakes, marinated pork, shrimp, crushed chicharon, egg and calamansi, also got its family pan version.

These family pans which you can get for P200 and 320, respectively, can be delivered straight to your homes to keep its patrons and loved ones safe.

These fast food favorites can be ordered via Jollibee’s online platform JollibeeDelivery.com, Jollibee Delivery App, #87000, GrabFood, foodpanda and LalaFood.

It is likewise available in its branches via drive-thru or take-out. —Rosette Adel