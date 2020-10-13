‘Let’s go’: Twitch founding team cheers ‘Filipino anime’ as Netflix drops ‘Hayop Ka’ trailer

The newly-released trailer of the first Filipino adult animated film on Netflix, “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story,” reached the founding team of Twitch who shared their support for the movie.

Twitter account @theGunrun, which describes itself as the founding team of the live streaming platform from 2011 to 2018, responded to a viral tweet featuring the trailer of the film on Tuesday.

“Woah, Filipino Anime. Let’s go!” the account said.

Twitch is a live streaming service and a global community catering to gaming, entertainment, music and other types of content.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the Filipino animated film was shared by a Twitter user who describes himself as a “cartoon/anime watcher” and a “cosplayer.”

It was first made available by Netflix Philippines on its Facebook page and YouTube channel on Tuesday.

“PSA: This movie is NOT for kids. Adults only, purrlease. This is it, pancit!! Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story is coming to Netflix on October 29,” the streaming giant said on the social networking platform.

The film tells the story of a salescat caught in a love triangle with her mongrel boyfriend and a bourgeoisie business dog.

It is a romantic-comedy with a refreshing look at societal expectations, personal aspirations and the classic love triangle.

The animated film stars Angelica Panganiban as the voice of Nimfa, a pussycat working as a perfume salescat in a department store, Robin Padilla as Roger, Nimfa’s macho boyfriend working as a janitor and Sam Milby as Iñigo, the high-society dog whom Nimfa meets.

It is directed by Avid Liongoren and produced by Rocketsheep Studio and Spring Films, Piolo Pascual’s production company which produced “Kita Kita.”

Rocketsheep, meanwhile, is the studio behind “Saving Sally,” a Filipino film that mixed live-action with 2D animation. — Featured video from Netflix Philippines via YouTube

