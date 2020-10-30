While on quarantine this Halloween, a fun game returns on Google’s homepage

Technology giant Google released a game on its homepage which people can enjoy as they spend the Halloween season in the safety of their homes this year.

The game, which features the character of Momo the Black Cat, is released through Google Doodle to welcome the season of spooks.

The character was last spotted in the homepage’s Halloween season four years ago, when he defended his school, Magic Cat Academy, from invading spirits using his magic wand as controlled by the player.

This year, Momo is back to defend his friends from the “Big Boss” ghost and other ghouls but the setting is underwater.

The game has four levels with varying enemies, from an immortal jellyfish to a deadly anglerfish.

Players only need their virtual drawing skills to help Momo defeat the creatures through the use of their mouse cursor.

Meanwhile, it has recently caught the attention of Filipinos on Friday as the game makes itself available on the search engine giant’s page.

“My favourite #GoogleDoodle for Halloween which first came out in 2016 is back! This time, Momo is casting spells against underwater ghouls and possessed schools of fish. Magic Cat Academy 2 for the win!” another Twitter user exclaimed.

“Ang cute naman nito!” wrote another online user with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

Google Doodle is a special and temporary alteration of the tech giant’s logo on its homepages to commemorate holidays, events, notable achievements and remarkable historical figures.

Over 4,000 doodles have been created by its team of illustrators and engineers on its database.

In 2018, the interactive media featured renowned Filipino pediatrician Fe del Mundo on her 107th birth anniversary. It also paid tribute to the Philippine Independence Day by referencing the country’s diverse marine life before.

Halloween in quarantine

This Halloween, Filipinos are expected to stay home as the government has closed public and private cemeteries, memorial parks and columbariums from October 29 to November 4 in a bid to prevent large mass gatherings amid the pandemic.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the public can visit their departed loved ones any time after the prohibited days.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has revived its “Undas Online” website where people can send virtual prayer requests while cemeteries remain closed.

Meanwhile, a touring and experiential group is also offering a free virtual Halloween tour of Intramuros on October 30 at 9 p.m. on its Facebook page.

It attempts to give Filipinos a different perspective of the Walled City “from the shadows and the dark corners.”