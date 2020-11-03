This is where you can send in donations for Rolly-hit Filipinos

With a series of tropical cyclones that hit Philippines, including “Rolly” (International name: Typhoon Goni), the strongest tropical cyclone in the world this year, numerous organizations and volunteers launched donation drive to help fellow Filipinos affected by the typhoons.

Tropical Storm Rolly which made a landfall as a super typhoon in Catanduanes last Sunday is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Siony as of 10 a.m. slightly intensified as it moves slowly over the West Philippine Sea east of extreme northern Luzon.

Rolly severely damaged the Bicol region and left at least 20 dead.

As of November 2, a total of 372, 716 families of more than 1.47 million individuals were affected by Rolly in Regions II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and V, according to the situation report of the National Disaster Rick Reduction and Management Council.

Of which, 114.383 families of 416,195 persons are provided assistance inside and outside evacuation centers.

Parts of the PH were recently ravaged by Typhoon Rolly, with another typhoon expected to hit the country soon. We are calling on our local & international friends for donations to help the affected. Check out this thread to see where you can donate.#ReliefPH#RollyPH #SionyPH pic.twitter.com/PlgRVggCnH — 🇵🇭Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines (@YACAPhilippines) November 2, 2020