FromOurFamilytoYours: Disney’s Filipino-themed Christmas ad sparks nostalgia among Filipinos across the globe

Media company Disney on Monday released a video for the holidays that featured Filipino Christmas traditions, which tugged at heartstrings among Filipinos online.

The video was posted on Disney UK‘s social media accounts and Disney‘s account on November 9, which garnered combined views of almost two million and six million views, respectively.

“We’re proud to introduce the 2020 Disney Christmas Advertisement. From Our Family to Yours,” the caption read.

The three-minute video clip follows a Filipino girl’s relationship with her grandmother through making a parol, a star-shaped lantern unique to the Philippines, each year.

It was initially set in the 1940s wherein a girl received a Mickey Mouse doll from her father, and then forward to 2005, the girl who grew up as a grandmother passed the doll on to her granddaughter while residing far away from the Philippines.

Aside from the lantern, other noticeable details in the video that showcase Filipino culture are the tin can to keep sewing materials, the “mano po” gesture and the word “lola” on a letter atop a cabinet. The word “lola” is a Filipino word that means “grandmother.”

As of writing, Disney Facebook post gathered more than 387,000 reactions wherein 316,000 are hearts, 60,000 are likes and 10,000 are care emojis.

It was also shared over 271,000 times on the social network site and earned 23,000 comments. Most of the comments were messages of gratitude from Filipinos, particularly those who also live far away from their homes.

Others, meanwhile, expressed how much Christmas celebrations in the Philippines have changed over the years.

Some personalities on Twitter were also grateful for Disney’s tribute to the Filipino Christmas.

“The mano po. The parol. The Simbang Gabi. The brown skin color. The tin can of sewing materials. I’M SOBBING THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL,” TV host and blogger Hershey Neri said.

“So touching. Made me cry! Thank you Disney UK,” actress-model Anne Curtis-Smith said.

“INAAMIN KO NAIYAK KO. Maligayang pasko at Saludo sa World Class Pinoy! Disney recognizes the great tradition and values of Filipinos on Family Ties. This is Gold. God bless everyone!” actor John Arcilla said.

Reporter Jeff Canoy praised Disney for the Filipino representation.

“Also tearing up over the fact that so many children who share a similar look or background or story will feel seen. And heard. And represented. This is the world we should all strive to make,” Canoy said.

The holidays will be celebrated differently this year with the continued rise of COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Interior and Local Government reminded the public on the standing prohibition against Christmas parties and other types of social activities in Metro Manila and in areas under the general community quarantine.

Victims of recent strong typhoons such as “Quinta” and “Rolly” might also have to endure celebrating in a different environment until they rebuild their homes.

