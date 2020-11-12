PAGASA’s weather forecasting hotlines down due to technical issues

(Updated 1:49 p.m.) State weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday morning announced that its weather forecasting hotlines were unavailable due to technical issues with its telecommunication.

“We’re doing our best to restore the services the soonest time possible,” the agency said on a Facebook post at 8 a.m.

PAGASA is also posting updates about the typhoon on its social media pages and website.

As of 12:30 p.m., it announced that its weather forecasting section’s phone lines are once again running.

The agency can be reached at trunkline (02)8284-0800 while its weather division can be reached at (02) 8927-1541 or 8927-1335.

Typhoon Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to have entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, dumped heavy rains and triggered flash floods especially across the National Capital Region overnight.

Reports said that its 155-kph maximum sustained winds toppled electric posts, knocking down power in many places.

Power distributor Meralco‘s advisory indicates that 3.8 million customers were affected by the outage, representing 56% of its subscriber base.

Joe Zaldarriaga, Meralco’s spokesperson, said that it would take an indefinite number of days before electricity is restored.

The power outages also affected broadband services and mobile data in affected areas.

Ulysses likewise prompted some Marikina residents to evacuate due to the high water level of its river following the continuous rainfall.

The typhoon is projected to leave PAR on Friday but it will still bring heavy to intense, with at times torrential rains, over the areas of Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Central Luzon.

