Fans in Philippines disappointed over fast-food chain’s beverage tie-up with Godiva

Filipinos’ joys were short-lived when they realized that a fast-food chain’s limited-edition Godiva beverages were only available in the Land of the Rising Sun and not in the Philippines.

A food-oriented magazine on its website reported that McDonald’s Japan has launched dessert beverages in collaboration with the well-known Belgian chocolatier through its McCafé by Barista.

It is a sub-brand where select branches of the food chain offer a special menu of café-style desserts and dessert beverages.

A food magazine on Wednesday reported about the launch of the Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe and the Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe and Macaron which is available for a limited period.

The Espresso Frappe was described as “an ice-blended beverage that’s made with milk, cocoa powder, and an espresso-infused dark chocolate sauce made with roasted cocoa bean cocoa mass.”

The Espresso Frappe and Macaron, meanwhile, was described as “the same drink, but with an addition of a vanilla cream macaron resting on the swirl of whipped cream.”

The food magazine also managed to share the prices of the beverages in Philippine peso but clarified that it is not available in the country.

When the report reached the local social media community, Filipinos were quick to tag their Facebook friends about the limited-edition beverages.

However, some noticed that its availability is only in Japan for now.

“Akala ko naman meron dito sa Pinas, sa Japan lang pala,” commented a Facebook user to the shared report.

“Sa Japan lang pala,” wrote another online user in response to another Facebook user with an eyeroll emoji.

“Kabado (na naman) ako dito haha baka sobrang tamis (na naman) pero ‘di sa Pinas ‘yan,” a different Facebook user commented with laughing and eyeroll emojis.

Godiva has been named as the “top 10 best chocolatiers in the world” by National Geographic. It noted its “instantly recognizable gold boxes” of chocolate in the market and the fact that it was “rewarded in an appointment as supplier to the Court of Belgium” due to its excellence.

Business Insider also ranks it as the “best Belgian gourmet chocolate box” and said that its pralines “are among the best we’ve ever tried.”

“(Jean) Neuhaus uses non-GMO ingredients to make its high-end chocolates, and this 12-piece box includes some of the very best dark chocolates the chocolatier has to offer. The box is filled with pralines, ganaches, caramels, and more so there’s something for everyone,” it said.

Godiva is an almost decades-old Belgian chocolate company known for creating 30 to 40 new recipes every year and 11 new seasonal collections.

Some of its famous gourmet chocolates include truffles, pralines or filled chocolate bonbons and indulgent chocolate-dipped strawberries, among others.