‘Nag-manifest’: Macoy Dubs makes ‘you’ll see me on TV’ post come true after 2 years

Social media personality Macoy Dubs or Mark Arevilla urged his followers not to give up on their dreams as he re-shared an online post he made two years ago about wanting to appear on television.

The content creator on Monday shared a Facebook status he wrote on Sept. 16, 2018 when he claimed that his followers will see him onscreen as “one of the sought-after comedians.”

Averilla looked back on that post and said that his dream has “manifested” now.

“Nag-manifest ‘yung sinabi ko 2 years ago,” he wrote with a symbol of a crying emoji.

“Isang tanda na ‘wag tayo susuko sa mga pangarap natin. At kahit nagkamali tayo, humingi tayo ng sorry at laban ulit. Sa lahat ng sumusuporta, nanonood ng content ko at naniniwala… thank you po sa inyo. Macoy/Aunt Julie loves you! Kahit ano pa kayo,” Averilla added.

Averilla also uploaded the same post on his Twitter account where he likewise shared a message to his followers and supporters.

“‘Wag kayong sumuko sa mga pangarap niyo ah. Minsan matagal, minsan mabilis. Pero ang important, pinaghihirapan,” he wrote on the microblogging platform where his post has reached more than 12,000 likes so far.

Nag manifest mga sis :((( pic.twitter.com/l10ociQxkU — Macoy Dubs (@macoydubs1) December 7, 2020

Averilla, who is also known for his “Auntie Julie” persona or a pearl-wearing progressive tita, is part of TV5 Network’s latest noontime show “Laugh Out Loud” that debuted in October.

He shares the spotlight with other television hosts such as Billy Crawford, Alex Gonzaga, Bayani Agbayani, K Brosas, KC Montero and “Wacky Kiray” or Ricardo Balarosa Jr.

Last September, Averilla revealed that he would make people’s Saturdays happy and then hinted at appearing on the Kapatid network.

“Unti-unti na natutupad ang mga pangarap ko… sobrang salamat sa inyo!” he tweeted before with a heart emoji.

By October, the content creator shared a photo taken from the studio of the program and hoped that it would be his “workplace” for a long time.

“My workplace for the upcoming months… and hopefully… upcoming years. Please support us and thank you God for everything. Dream come true. Hindi man ako naging TV Reporter, naging host naman tayo para sa noontime show. Tagal kong hinintay at ipinagdasal ‘to, Lord. Maraming salamat sa inyo,” Averilla wrote on Facebook.

Prior to becoming famous for his Auntie Julie videos, Averilla made online buzz for producing memes and Filipino-dubbed videos on social media.

One of his most popular dubs are scenes from teen comedy film “Mean Girls,” where he popularized the phrase, “Ganda ka?”

