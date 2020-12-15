Trueloveconquersall: Fast food chain’s Valentine’s video among Twitter’s #BestTweetsof2020

A homegrown fast food chain bagged the “Best Connection to Culture” award in the country’s #BestofTweets 2020 Philippine Awards held Thursday.

Jollibee was recognized for its “#KwentongJollibee” Valentine Series this year by Twitter, for anchoring its campaign “to things people are passionate about.”

“Jollibee (@Jollibee) made sure to tug Filipinos’ heartstring on Valentines Day with their #KwentongJollibee Valentine Series, which featured several facets of how true love always triumphs in the end,” the microblogging platform said in a release.

“This refreshing take on incorporating brand messaging into moments appealed to many Filipinos especially to Jollibee’s young audience,” Twitter added.

“In fact, the video received a whopping 3.5M views, positive responses, and a legion of organic conversations initiated by audiences on Twitter around Valentine’s Day,” the platform further said.

Twitter noted that “latching onto cultural moments to lead conversations online is a clever move that brands implement their marketing outreach.”

The fast food chain was particularly recognized for “Kwentong Jollibee Valentines Series 2020: Space” which is the second video released under the campaign this year.

Directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, the director of romantic-comedy film “Kita Kita,” the video features the breakup story of Dan before his girlfriend Mae let him go due to being “too clingy.”

The six-and-a-half-minute advertisement ends with the message: “True love is not looking for someone better. It’s seeing the best in The One.”

Jollibee in return dedicated the “Best Connection to Culture” Twitter award to the fans of the campaign.

“Thank you @TwitterPH for this recognition. We dedicate and share this award to all our #KwentongJollibee fans. Thanks for your support and for inspiring us to share your true stories to the world,” the fast food chain said with a smiling and a heart emoji.

The “Kwentong Jollibee: Valentine Series” is the company’s campaign that celebrates love through inspiring stories told in video advertisements with the help of McCann Worldgroup Philippines.

The campaign was launched in 2016 and by the following year, it managed to capture headlines with its viral videos “Vow,” “Crush” and “Date” which spawned commentaries from various people online.