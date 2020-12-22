Oil firm apologizes to motorists after 50% price-off promo caused traffic jam

An oil company apologized for the inconvenience its holiday promo caused among motorists.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 22, Petron Corporation acknowledged that its special promo, a supposed assistance to the public, resulted in traffic congestions in communities across the country.

“We recognize that this activity has caused some inconvenience due to heavy traffic. We sincerely apologize and have taken note of all your feedback and suggestions,” it said.

The company also thanked the traffic enforcers authorities who helped manage the flow of traffic near Petron stations during the discount period.

“We thank all traffic enforcers, the MMDA and all the LGU and barangay officials who helped manage the traffic flow of vehicles near our stations. And again, we thank the customers for their support and understanding,” it said.

Petron previously extended its special promo where its customers can avail of 50% off of all its fuel products from December 21 to 22.

The promo was open between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on selected branches nationwide.

“Our President and CEO Ramon S. Ang is extending this special promo even to non-PVC cardholders. Customers enjoy 50% off on all Petron fuels when they gas up on December 22, 2020, between 11AM to 1PM, at over 1,100 participating Petron stations nationwide!” the oil firm said.

“Petron stations continue to implement stricter safety measures, including contactless payment options, and remain a safe place for our customers. Have a safe and blessed Christmas, everyone!” it added.

This is part of the company’s “12 Days of Merry” initiative wherein various discount deals and raffle prizes can be availed or won for 12 days. It started on December 14 and it will run until Christmas Day, on Friday.

While the post mostly gathered positive reactions, the comments section was filled with criticisms where motorists complained about poor implementation and waste of time.

Some Facebook users noted that the company should have coordinated with local authorities beforehand to prevent the traffic jams in communities where their stations are located.

Others complained that some stations that are in the list of participants were unable to provide fuel discounts.

Some Facebook users also criticized the limited amount of time given to motorists to avail its discount offering.

The name “Petron” also trended on Twitter on Tuesday as motorists aired their frustrations on the traffic congestion the discounted fuel products caused.

Twitter users shared photos of the long queue of vehicles either waiting for their chance to receive the discounted fuel or caught up in the traffic jam.

Long line of vehicles for @Petron_Corp 50% discount gas Philcoa commonwealth. Goodluck 😩 pic.twitter.com/tzFLVcTi64 — Clifford (@oohFord) December 22, 2020

Pila balde pic.twitter.com/wsSiaSJ646 — PJ Coronel Reyes (@peejayreyes) December 22, 2020

This is in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan. A local gas station offered 50% discount in its prices. To put things into perspective, the fuel prices here cost P20-P30 more compared to Manila’s. — Romax (@rightnowromar) December 22, 2020

In July 2017, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. also cut the price of its petroleum products to P10 pesos per liter. This discount also caused heavy traffic as motorists flocked to Phoenix’s gas stations.