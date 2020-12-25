Pamaskong Palaro: Navotas engages young residents with online games for holiday season

The young residents of Navotas have something to keep themselves busy this holiday season despite several restrictions in place due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

The Facebook page of Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco tested the cognitive skills of students with online games and challenges that they could easily answer from the comforts of their homes.

The activities are under the city’s program called “Pamaskong Palaro para sa mga Mag-aaral sa Navoteño.”

The first activity is an online version of “Bring Me” wherein elementary students were requested to sing a Christmas carol.

“Dahil hindi pwedeng mamasko ang mga bata ngayon, ipadama at ipalaganap natin ang saya ng Kapaskuhan online!” Tiangco said in a Facebook post.

“Sa ating palaro ngayong umaga, Bring Me a video of you singing a Christmas carol!” it added.

The second activity involved high school students who are supposed to guess the location of a featured decorative piece.

“Sa ating mga high school students, hulaan saan matatagpuan ang nasa larawan. Clue: ito ay binuksan noong 2015 at natatangi ito sa lungsod,” the post reads.

The third activity required the participation of college students who are supposed to fix jumbled letters in order to form a cohesive word.

“Ang larong ito ay para lamang sa ating mga estudyante sa kolehiyo. Kailangan maiayos ang mga letra para makuha ang tamang sagot,” the post reads.

“Clue: Kailangan ang lubos na pag-iingat kapag may kasamang ibang tao o nasa isang okasyon dahil ang mga ito ay maaaring magdulot ng malawakang pagkalat ng virus,” it added.

Prior to engaging the youth with online activities, Tiangco’s Facebook page has been releasing trivia games for Navoteños under the “Among Us” posts, a reference to the popular multiplayer deduction game among young Filipinos.

Players have a chance to win prizes from the activities.

The initiative was introduced by Tiangco last November.

“Mapaghamon ang taong 2020. Isa sa mga malaking hamon sa atin ang pagbabago sa pamamaraan ng ating edukasyon. Para matulungan ang mga mag-aaral natin sa kanilang online classes at home-based learning, atin pong sinisimulan ngayong araw ang ating online trivia game,” he said before.

“Ito po ay gagawin natin araw-araw hanggang December 31, 2020. Bukas po ito sa lahat ng mga mag-aaral na Navoteño,” Tiangco added.