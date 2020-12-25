‘Piracy is a crime’: ‘Fan Girl’ creators urge public to report MMFF pirates

The creators of Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Fan Girl” are calling on the public to report pirates or those who are selling its film illegally.

This year, the Filipino film festival goes online due to the continued movement restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

All ten MMFF entries are available to stream on demand via Upstream and GMovies starting Christmas day. The festival will have a two-week run.

Here are this year’s MMFF entries:

Fan Girl

The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim

Coming Home

Tagpuan

Magikland

Isa Pang Bahaghari

The Missing

Pakboys: Takusa

Suarez: The Healing Priest

Since the films were made available online, creators of “Fan Girl” reminded the public to stop reproducing the movies illegally and issued a stern warning against “pirates.”

Black Sheep, a studio under ABS-CBN film, the production behind this film festival entry said the MMFF and Upstream “are tripling their efforts to catch film pirates.”

“DO NOT attempt to record this film, or sell, buy or watch pirated copies. PIRACY IS A CRIME. You may end up in jail. We are watching,” it said.

“Report any pirates or links to this page,” it added. The production studio also urged the public to watch other MMFF entries legally.

Antoinette Jadaone, director of “Fan Girl” and Charlie Dizon, the film’s lead actress, also retweeted the production studio’s reminder.

“Fan Girl” is a coming of age film starring Dizon and Paulo Avelino.

On Friday afternoon, #FanGirlMMFF landed on local Twitter’s top trending list as it reaps praises from viewers. Both Dizon and Avelino also made it to the list as viewers commend their portrayal.

The film recently made online buzz due to its controversial scene of Avelino’s frontal nudity.

FANGIRL is legit.

Paulo Avelino is legit.

But Charlie Dizon is LEGIT. She nailed it. She aced it. Congrats @tonetjadaone sa napakatapang na pelikula. Pero mas matapang ka @charliedizon_ for taking on this role. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 #MMFF2020 pic.twitter.com/qMoGZR4d4B — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 25, 2020

#FanGirlMMFF is my only #MMFF2020 film this year and it's so good. Charlie Dizon and Paulo Avelino bring tension and charm into this fan meeting that went awry. Intense. Brash. Explores our celebrity-mad culture and heavily patriarchal society. — Christian (@TheHallucinator) December 25, 2020

Fan Girl ('20 Antoinette Jadaone): So, I'm done processing. I can confirm that this is, in fact, my favorite film of this year. — Phil Dy (@philbertdy) December 25, 2020