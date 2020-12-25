‘Piracy is a crime’: ‘Fan Girl’ creators urge public to report MMFF pirates

Rosette Adel
December 25, 2020 - 3:37 PM
Still from "Fan Girl" movie. (Fan Girl/Facebook)

The creators of Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Fan Girl” are calling on the public to report pirates or those who are selling its film illegally.

This year, the Filipino film festival goes online due to the continued movement restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

All ten MMFF entries are available to stream on demand via Upstream and GMovies starting Christmas day. The festival will have a two-week run.

Here are this year’s MMFF entries:

  • Fan Girl
  • The Boy Foretold by the Stars
  • Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim
  • Coming Home
  • Tagpuan
  • Magikland
  • Isa Pang Bahaghari
  • The Missing
  • Pakboys: Takusa
  • Suarez: The Healing Priest

Since the films were made available online, creators of “Fan Girl” reminded the public to stop reproducing the movies illegally and issued a stern warning against “pirates.”

Black Sheep, a studio under ABS-CBN film, the production behind this film festival entry said the MMFF and Upstream “are tripling their efforts to catch film pirates.”

“DO NOT attempt to record this film, or sell, buy or watch pirated copies. PIRACY IS A CRIME. You may end up in jail. We are watching,” it said.

“Report any pirates or links to this page,” it added. The production studio also urged the public to watch other MMFF entries legally.

 

Antoinette Jadaone, director of “Fan Girl” and Charlie Dizon, the film’s lead actress, also retweeted the production studio’s reminder.

“Fan Girl” is a coming of age film starring Dizon and Paulo Avelino.

On Friday afternoon, #FanGirlMMFF landed on local Twitter’s top trending list as it reaps praises from viewers. Both Dizon and Avelino also made it to the list as viewers commend their portrayal.

The film recently made online buzz due to its controversial scene of Avelino’s frontal nudity.

Interaksyon

