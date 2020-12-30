‘Break the norm mga brodie’: Vlogger Ninong Ry is new calendar face of liquor brand

Vlogger Ryan Morales Reyes was unveiled as the 2021 calendar model of a local liquor brand.

Whisky brand White Castle is known for releasing yearly calendars with sexy female models called “White Castle Girls” for more than four decades now.

An ABS-CBN report said that among its previous White Castle calendar girls include Lorna Tolentino (1982), Carmi Martin (1984), Cristina Gonzales (1992), Glydel Mercado (1996), Angela Velez (2000) Roxanne Guinoo (2007) and Meg Imperial (2015).

This year, however, the liquor brand veered away from female models and chose Reyes as it models. It said it has entered a “new era.”

“2021 model of our choice. And our choice is Ninong Ry!” White Castle said in a Facebook post.

“Syempre new era na tayo lods,” it added.

Reyes, who rose to fame for his cooking and recipe videos on both Facebook and YouTube, shared the calendar on his Facebook account.

“Break the norm mga brodie!” he said.

The liquor brand’s calendar featured Reyes posing on a white sand beach.

In another post about the calendar, it quipped that Reyes is lying down on the controversial dolomite beach of Manila Bay.



