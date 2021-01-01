Need some fitspiration for the new year? TikTok creators help you begin 2021 fitness journey

After all the food and Christmas indulgence, several are keen on starting the year right with a fitness journey.

To look for fitspiration that can help you stay true to your exercise goals. Videosharing platform TikTok Philippines listed down five fitness creators who can help you jumpstart or sustain your fitness resolutions.

“Finding the ideal fitspiration to follow online can really make a difference in whether or not you stay true to your exercise goals,” TikTok said.

“It’s important to choose people who can motivate you, and whose workout routines and tips are suitable for your present fitness level to avoid injuries,” it added.

Here are the five TikTok fitness creators who could help you achieve your healthy year ahead:

Fitness enthusiast Brent Seniedo talks about asking the right questions to keep you on track with your fitness goals.



Jump ropes have gone from childhood toys to fitness must-haves this past year. Here’s a great jump rope workout by Sofia Popo that you can try when you want to burn maximum calories.



If six-pack abs are on your list of things to achieve in 2021, check out this ab and core workout by Doc Jet.



Burn more fat first thing in the morning with these exercises shared by fitness creator Dan Bathan.



Look great from every angle with the help of this booty workout by Kristina Luisa



—Rosette Adel

