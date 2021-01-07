Long-running donut chain opens first-ever drive-thru service

Donut enthusiasts welcomed the move of a long-running donut chain to establish a drive-thru service for its customers on-the-go in Quezon City.

Dunkin’ Donuts Philippines in a Facebook post on Thursday announced its first-ever drive-thru service to cater to customers in both cars and bikes.

The shop is located along Visayas Avenue and can be navigated with the help of Waze.

Filipinos warmly received the announcement while others wished its drive-thru services would expand to other areas as well.

“Sana all may drive-thru! Everyday iced coffee sa umaga, iced choco sa gabi!” exclaimed a Facebook user in the comments section.

“Wow bagong kapitbahay namin,” another online user wrote.

“Wow, a dream come to reality,” shared a different Facebook user.

“Sana magkaroon pa ng maraming branches! Sa Visayas and Mindanao,” another Filipino commented.

“Sana meron din dito sa Malabon!” shared another online user.

The donut chain’s move comes at a time when indoor dining is discouraged by health experts due to the risk of coronavirus disease transmission in enclosed spaces.

The drive-thru initiative likewise minimizes physical contact among people as compared to dine-in establishments.

Dunkin’ Donuts is famous for its donuts in butternut, choco butternut and bavarian flavors. It is also known for its munchkin buckets and affordable coffee blends.