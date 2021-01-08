‘Fighting’: UP applicants brace selves as college admission portal officially opens

Aspiring “iskolars ng bayan” braced themselves as the University of the Philippines resumed its online portal for admissions on Friday morning after it failed to launch on the scheduled date.

UP said that first-year college applicants for the academic year 2021-2022 can now access the UP information website and the online portal for admission applications when it was not able to go through on January 7.

Before accessing the admissions portal, applicants are enjoined to visit upcollegeadmissions.up.edu.ph for preparatory information, instructions and the latest announcements.

“Applicants shall accomplish Form 1 (Personal Data Sheet) electronically and upload their photo and electronic signature. The names of the applicants will be sent to their high schools for batch processing of grade submission starting January 18, 2021,” UP said on its website.

“High schools shall be notified and then be requested to log on to the Grades Submission link to accomplish Form 2 (High School Records) on behalf of the applicants,” it added.

UP will not administer its annual college admissions test or UPCAT unlike before. Instead, it will take into consideration a composite of an applicant’s final grades in Grade 8, 9, 10 and first semester in Grade 11.

Socio-economic and geographic factors are also considered in the admissions process.

The university said that its UP Office of Admissions is implementing a “No Walk-In Policy” due to safety reasons in light of the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with the government’s community quarantine guidelines.

However, it will continue to coordinate with concerned high schools for alternative modes of submission to those who are limited by technology.

Following this announcement, aspiring “iskos” and “iskas” were hopeful and cheered themselves as they attempt to comply with the admission requirements.

“Tatawagin ko na lahat nang santong kilala ko hahahahahaha,” a Twitter user said in response to UP’s announcement.

“MANIFESTING,” wrote another online user with folding hands emojis, suggesting a prayer position.

“Hinga ng malalim Gaby, kaya mo ‘yan,” a different student said in reference to her name.

“Kakabukas nga lang pero grabe, traffic agad :< Fighting!!!” likewise exclaimed another Twitter user.

UP’s online portal was supposed to be available on January 7 but the process did not push through as scheduled since it was still “being finalized” at that time.

The state university canceled its UPCAT due to health and logistical issues brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has prompted aspiring applicants to quip of selling their own reviewers for the highly-anticipated entrance test instead.

UP is known for its prestigious academic reputation and intellectual rigor. It has been consistently listed as the country’s top higher educational institution on several international rankings.

The state university is also among those with the most varied type of course offerings at lower tuition fees compared to other academic institutions.