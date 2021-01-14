Online petition to oppose condo project behind historic San Sebastian Church launched anew

An online petition was once again launched to oppose the construction of a 31-storey condominium right behind the country’s iconic and only all-steel church.

The high-rise building has been opposed since the plans were first announced but it was given green light by the authorities last year.

Those who oppose the residential project have been continuing in their efforts to save the San Sebastian Church, a national historical landmark.

“Our goal for this petition is to raise 400,000 signatures by this August 2021,” said the petitioner San Sebastian Basilica Conservation and Development Foundation, Inc.

The number of target signatures also aims to symbolize the 400th year anniversary of the very first San Sebastian Church.

“The signatures from this general petition will be recorded to show the public there is a community of people who care about the basilica and the neighborhood,” it said.

RELATED: Condo vs culture: Building project brings back calls to save Manila’s San Sebastian Church

The present structure, which dates back to 1891, is the only all-steel church in Asia and the only prefabricated steel church in the world.

The petitioner asked the public to help in raising awareness about the San Sebastian Church, also known as the Minor Basilica of San Sebastian, and why it must be protected.

“We strongly believe in the power of a united community, and so beyond this petition, we invite everyone to connect with us and collaborate,” it added.

As of January 12 or five days since the campaign was launched, the petition already has around 7,200 signatures.

