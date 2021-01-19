Prititeats: How you can bring Sinulog revelries at home in January

The annual key events for Cebu’s Sinulog or the Fiesta Señor have been canceled this year amid the still prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

While Cebuanos were restricted from holding the anticipated grand parade because of mass gathering restrictions, they can still take the party to the dining table in the comfort of their homes this month with food deals they can enjoy via a delivery service app.

RELATED: Major Sinulog activities in Cebu cancelled over coronavirus

Over a hundred restaurants and food establishments joined the celebration and are offering discounts of 20% and up on Foodpanda. New users can use the code “PINKSINULOG” that gives them P50 off on the first three orders with a minimum order value of P149 until the end of the month.

Sinulog revelers can choose their food feast from the following establishments:

OK! Oppa’s Kitchen

This restaurant with multiple branches all over the city of smiles offering 35% off on delectable Korean meals.

Among the many items to choose from are the famous kimchi fried rice, served in gochujang sauce and topped with a sunny-side-up egg, as well as the octopus samgyeopsal, or sotanghon noodles with fried egg and octopus, pork muksal in gochujang sauce

Hebrews Shebrews

This brand, on the other hand, offers special teas such as brown sugar milk tea, strawberry matcha, and iys special tea, described as a “special home-brewed tea with a twist.”

At 40% off, revelers can also try out their other offerings, an assortment of selections from dark chocolate to sea salt caramel to Oreo cookies and cream overload.

Orange Brutus

A discussion of the favorite Cebuano dining destinations won’t be complete without the mention of Orange Brutus. The brand has been around since the early ’80s as the metro’s first hamburger food chain.

Since then, the restaurant has expanded its offerings to welcome entire families. One of the best-sellers is the sizzling burger steak. Another go-to is the fried chicken Brutus, which customers usually pair with mango shake which revelers can enjoy at 20% off.

Dimsum Break

Dimsum lovers dig into a wide range of treats from this shop with a 20% discount.

Those who prefer it fried can go for the stuffed shrimps, crab pincers, or sweet and sour pork. Meanwhile, the choices for #TeamSteamed include the Shaomai, which has variants of mushroom, quail egg, and chicken. Revelers can also try different rice pot meals, noodles, and “shaopaos.”

Leylam

Tagged as “the largest company-owned shawarma chain in the Philippines,” Leylam offers affordable and quality Turkish-inspired food.

Revelers can satisfy their cravings with its signature shawarma that comes in three different styles: over rice, noodles, or in a wrap. This brand offers them at 25% off on a minimum value order of P299.

The rest of the participating restaurants also offer similar food deals.

Aside from these, Sinulog revelers can take home a special eco bag from retail brand and content creator Linya-Linya using the “PRITITEATS” on pick-up orders with a minimum value of P499 to complete their Sinulog treats at home. —Rosette Adel