Did Vico Sotto step on someone in viral picture? Pasig resident answers

A Pasig City resident clarified speculations that their mayor stepped on someone else’s foot in a viral picture during the Pinagbuhatan Fiesta in the city last year.

Kamille Santos in an interview shared the story behind the picture that showed Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto being doused with water by residents of Pinagbuhatan.

The woman on the right side of the city chief was thought to have winced in pain after social media users zoomed in on the picture that he shared on Wednesday.

But Santos said that the woman, whom she revealed is her aunt, was not stepped on by Sotto that fateful day.

“Tinatawag siyang pagoda or parade ng mga replica ni San Sebastian and ‘yung mga tao nagbabasaan. Naging tradition na siya. The photo that Mayor Vico posted are my cousins and I that went viral,” she said to an interview with The Philippine STAR.

Santos said that it was her sister’s idea to initially douse the mayor with water.

“Siguro natatakot ‘yung ibang tao na basain siya. Then sa photo, naka-angat ‘yung shoes ni mayor tapos naka simangot ‘yung aunt ko. Akala [ng] mga tao tinatapakan siya,” she added.

“May video po na nirepost si mayor last year. Hindi siya natapakan. Parang nakasimangot lang ‘yung aunt [ko] kasi nag- sprinkle ‘yung tubig na binuhos kay mayor,” Santos further said.

Sotto on Wednesday reshared the picture on his Facebook page and hoped that people will get to enjoy the feast next year.

The annual feast is celebrated on January 20 in honor of San Sebastian, the patron saint of the parish church of Barangay Pinagbuhatan.

In a normal setting, the feast is observed with a fluvial parade and the traditional “basaan” or water games conducted among people watching or joining the parade.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s feast was celebrated with a motorcade instead of a procession.

Residents were also advised to strictly adhere to the minimum health protocols such as the wearing of face masks and face shields and observing physical distancing.