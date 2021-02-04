Child growth supplement issues ‘public apology’ amid child car seat law fuss

A supplement that claims to promote children’s growth potential shared a “public apology” on social media amid the fuss over the implementation of child car seat law.

Cherifer on Tuesday uploaded a graphic with the following caption: “Bago pa ako sisihin ng internet…”

The graphic contained an illustration of a child holding a card that reads:

“Public Apology: SORRY (Sa mga tangkad sagad kids na kailangang mag-car seat)”

It has since gained more than 14,000 likes, more than 1,000 retweets and 700 quote tweets on the microblogging platform as of this writing.

Bago pa ako sisihin ng internet… pic.twitter.com/67jzEeTqDy — Cherifer Boy (@cheriferboy) February 2, 2021

The supplement also shared the same post on its Facebook page and wrote a pleading face, peace sign and a folding hands emoji as a caption.

The quip was shared on social media the same day that the Land Transporation Office was supposed to implement the Republic Act 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act.

The law requires children 12 years old and below to be placed in a booster seat or a child restraint system in private vehicles, unless they “at least 150 centimeters or 59 inches in height” or at least 4.92 feet tall.

Otherwise, they will have to be secured with a regular seat belt.

The law does not similarly allow children to be on the front seat unless they are in a booster seat.

Previously, Land Transportation Office Director Clarence Guinto drew flak for commenting that parents with tall children should just buy bigger cars if they cannot fit in a booster seat.

READ: Remark ‘made in jest’: LTO exec says after being criticized for ‘bigger cars’ suggestion

He made the remark after Amy Perez of DZMM Teleradyo expressed her concern for children who fit the age range but are too tall for booster seats.

The LTO earlier said it will not sanction violators since the information campaign about the new law is still ongoing.

At least six senators have called for LTO and the Department of Transporation to defer from implementing the law “until necessary guidelines are put in place and agency mandates are fulfilled.”

On Thursday, LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante said the office has suspended the implementation of the law.

Despite this, some LTO units like the LTO-12 have shifted to “soft enforcement” of the child car seat law.