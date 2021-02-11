‘May pag-asa pa’: Filipinos rejoice over report of more than 34 million single persons in Philippines

With the day of hearts just around the corner, Filipinos were delighted after the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that there are over 34 million single individuals in the country as of 2015.

PSA in a February 2020 report said that there are 34.8 million singles or unmarried individuals which accounts for 44% of the total population ten years old and above.

The census of population is conducted by the agency every ten years. It collects data on the marital status of persons 10 years old and over.

The PSA said that of the total single population, males account for 54.1% which results in a ratio of 118 males for every 100 females.

It added that single is defined as someone who has never been married to anyone in their lifetime, citing the 2015 Census of Population.

“Single ka ba ngayong Valentine’s Day? Hindi ka nag-iisa,” the statistics body said on Thursday.

The report sparked hope among Filipinos just days before Valentine’s Day.

“May pag-asa ka pa (censored) hahahaha,” a Facebook user said in response to the post, tagging her friend.

“Paks (censored) wak ikaw alala, dami kayo. PSA, salamat sa reminder, timing talaga sa Feb-ibig month,” another online user commented.

“Oh, I see…” wrote a different Filipino with a shade-wearing emoji.

Recently, an Instagram post by Kapuso actor Juancho Triviño went viral and served as an inspiration for Filipinos to never give up on messaging their crushes especially on the upcoming day of hearts.

Joyce Pring, his love interest who he used to message, is now his wife and pregnant with their firstborn.