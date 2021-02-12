Facebook ‘like’ goes red: For Lunar New Year, users can wish others good luck with new button

It’s not a glitch.

Social media giant Facebook temporarily changed its trademark blue-colored “like” button to that of a red-and-gold hue in honor of the Lunar New Year.

The platform rolled out the color change days before the Philippines celebrate the occasion on February 12.

For a limited time, users of the social networking site can “wish good fortune and a happy new year to friends and family” through the “like” button, according to reports.

Facebook’s logo in mobile apps also features an animation of an ox.

This year marks the Year of the Metal Ox in the 12-year Chinese zodiac calendar.

Hong Kong-based feng shui master Thierry Chow told CNN that the ox is known as a hardworking zodiac sign that signifies movement.

The metal element, meanwhile, represents an emphasis on metal industries from jewelry to “the needle of the syringe.”

This year, more countries are expected to roll out mass vaccination drives against the coronavirus disease that has upended lives.

Days before the button change, some social media users noticed the red-and-gold hue of the platform’s iconic “like” button.

“Bakit red ang like sa Facebook?” a Twitter user asked on Thursday.

“Just saw a gold & red like button a while ago on Facebook. The 1st thought that came to mind was, ‘Ano na namang pakulo ni Mark Zuckerberg ito? Does this mean the person who reacted to my post likes it so much that it merited a golden like?’ And then I realized it’s CNY tomorrow,” another online user said.

“CNY” stands for Chinese New Year.

Another Filipino asked if the change was for Valentine’s Day, since the two holidays are closely celebrated this year.

Red is also the known color associated with the day of hearts.

The like button on Facebook has turned red. Is this also for valentines? Lol — Pi Angelie (@pibatara) February 11, 2021

February 12 falls on a Friday while February 14 falls on a Sunday.

Relatedly, a local government unit in Quezon Province has allowed its single employees to take a leave of absence on Thursday so that they could enjoy the long weekend and find their “forever.”

Lunar New Year is the first day of a new year in the Chinese calendar.

It is celebrated during the second new moon after the winter solstice, which usually falls between January 21 and February 20 on the Gregorian calendar.

Some indications of the celebration include the emergence of “tikoys” or sweet glutinous rice cakes which symbolize a “healthy bond” with the family and other loved ones.